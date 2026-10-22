Mika Singh thanks film fraternity for supporting Daler Mehndi, demands apology over Uttarakhand event controversy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Singer Mika Singh has come out in strong support of his elder brother and veteran singer Daler Mehndi.

Calling out the backlash faced by the veteran singer after his performance in Uttarakhand, Mika thanked members of the music industry, fans, friends and well-wishers for standing by his brother.

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He also demanded an apology from those responsible for the way Daler Mehndi was treated at the event.

In an X post, Mika Singh expressed gratitude to everyone who extended their support to Daler Mehndi and reiterated that the allegations surrounding alcohol consumption were unfounded.

He wrote, “Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated."

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In a subsequent post, Mika Singh also tagged the Uttarakhand Minister over claims that Daler Mehndi had been paid ₹35 lakh for his performance at the cultural event.

Seeking transparency regarding the payment, Mika asked the minister to make the relevant receipts public so that people could ascertain the facts for themselves.

Mika wrote, “Sir, aapne ₹35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you!”

Meanwhile, several members of the film and music fraternity rallied behind Daler Mehndi following the controversy. Singers and other industry personalities expressed their solidarity with the veteran performer, voicing concern over the alleged disrespect he faced and emphasising the need to treat senior artists with dignity.

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Among them were Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Badshah, Shaan, and Sona Mohapatra.

Notably, in his earlier post, Mika Singh revealed that the singer had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He also clarified that Daler does not consume alcohol, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event.

"I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way," he added.

In a video message on his Instagram handle, Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi underwent an operation recently.

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Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal questioned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, alleging that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs. (ANI)