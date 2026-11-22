Miley Cyrus has reportedly married musician Maxx Morando in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, marking a new chapter in the singer's personal life. The wedding took place on Saturday, 21 November, according to a report by People magazine cited by Reuters.

Miley Cyrus net worth As news of the wedding emerges, attention has also turned to Cyrus' estimated $160 million net worth and how she built her fortune over a career spanning music, television, films and property investments.

The $160 million figure is an estimate reported by entertainment and financial publications, not a publicly confirmed statement of her wealth.

Cyrus first became famous as the lead actor in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. The show ran for five years and helped her build a large fan base. It also gave her an early start in the music business, with songs released under both her own name and her character's name.

Although she reportedly earned around $15,000 per episode, her success went far beyond her television salary. The show also led to merchandise deals involving products such as toys, clothes and school supplies.

Music has since become one of the biggest sources of her wealth. Cyrus has released several successful albums, including Bangerz, Plastic Hearts and Endless Summer Vacation. Her song Flowers, released in 2023, became a major global hit and won her two Grammy Awards in 2024.

A report by TheStreet, citing figures from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), said Cyrus had earned more than $62 million from digital downloads alone. The report also highlighted the success of Party in the USA, one of her best-known songs.

Her concert tours have brought in large sums as well. According to figures cited by TheStreet, her Best of Both Worlds Tour earned around $54 million, while the Wonder World Tour brought in about $67 million. The Bangerz Tour also earned around $62 million. These are total tour revenues, not the amounts Cyrus personally took home after expenses and other costs.

Real estate deals and television work added to her wealth Cyrus has also made money through property investments. One of her reported deals involved a 30-acre ranch in Nashville, Tennessee, which she bought in 2017 for around $5.8 million. She sold it in 2022 for $14.5 million.

She also owned a home in Hidden Hills, California, which she reportedly bought for $5 million in 2020 and sold for $7.2 million in 2021. These deals added to her earnings outside music.

Television work has also played a part. Cyrus appeared as a coach on the US singing competition The Voice across several seasons. She has also acted in films and television projects, including an episode of Black Mirror.

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Her career has included brand partnerships as well. TheStreet has reported on her association with luxury fashion brand Gucci and other business ventures.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get married Cyrus' wedding to Maxx Morando has brought the couple back into the spotlight. Reuters reported on November 22 that the pair married in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on 21 November. The report was based on information from People magazine and other US entertainment outlets.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Morando is a drummer for the Los Angeles-based alternative rock band Liily. He has also worked with Cyrus on her music, including songs from her recent albums.

The couple began dating in 2021 after meeting on a blind date. They announced their engagement in December 2025, following a public appearance at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Their relationship has also involved creative work. Morando has contributed to Cyrus' music, including her latest album, Bass Persuades.