Miley Cyrus has reportedly married musician Maxx Morando in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, marking a new chapter in the singer's personal life. The wedding took place on Saturday, 21 November, according to a report by People magazine cited by Reuters.

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Miley Cyrus net worth As news of the wedding emerges, attention has also turned to Cyrus' estimated $160 million net worth and how she built her fortune over a career spanning music, television, films and property investments.

The $160 million figure is an estimate reported by entertainment and financial publications, not a publicly confirmed statement of her wealth.

Cyrus first became famous as the lead actor in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. The show ran for five years and helped her build a large fan base. It also gave her an early start in the music business, with songs released under both her own name and her character's name.

Although she reportedly earned around $15,000 per episode, her success went far beyond her television salary. The show also led to merchandise deals involving products such as toys, clothes and school supplies.

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Music has since become one of the biggest sources of her wealth. Cyrus has released several successful albums, including Bangerz, Plastic Hearts and Endless Summer Vacation. Her song Flowers, released in 2023, became a major global hit and won her two Grammy Awards in 2024.

A report by TheStreet, citing figures from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), said Cyrus had earned more than $62 million from digital downloads alone. The report also highlighted the success of Party in the USA, one of her best-known songs.

Her concert tours have brought in large sums as well. According to figures cited by TheStreet, her Best of Both Worlds Tour earned around $54 million, while the Wonder World Tour brought in about $67 million. The Bangerz Tour also earned around $62 million. These are total tour revenues, not the amounts Cyrus personally took home after expenses and other costs.

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Real estate deals and television work added to her wealth Cyrus has also made money through property investments. One of her reported deals involved a 30-acre ranch in Nashville, Tennessee, which she bought in 2017 for around $5.8 million. She sold it in 2022 for $14.5 million.

She also owned a home in Hidden Hills, California, which she reportedly bought for $5 million in 2020 and sold for $7.2 million in 2021. These deals added to her earnings outside music.

Television work has also played a part. Cyrus appeared as a coach on the US singing competition The Voice across several seasons. She has also acted in films and television projects, including an episode of Black Mirror.

Also Read | Did Miley Cyrus secretly marry Maxx Morando?

Her career has included brand partnerships as well. TheStreet has reported on her association with luxury fashion brand Gucci and other business ventures.

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Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get married Cyrus' wedding to Maxx Morando has brought the couple back into the spotlight. Reuters reported on November 22 that the pair married in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on 21 November. The report was based on information from People magazine and other US entertainment outlets.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Morando is a drummer for the Los Angeles-based alternative rock band Liily. He has also worked with Cyrus on her music, including songs from her recent albums.

The couple began dating in 2021 after meeting on a blind date. They announced their engagement in December 2025, following a public appearance at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

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Their relationship has also involved creative work. Morando has contributed to Cyrus' music, including her latest album, Bass Persuades.

While the reported $160 million net worth gives an idea of Cyrus' financial success, it remains an estimate. Her earnings come from several sources, with music, touring, acting and property deals all playing a part.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.