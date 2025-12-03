Miley Cyrus dazzles in 5-carat diamond ring — from cost to design all to know about the exquisite jewel

Miley Cyrus is in the spotlight after she was seen flashing her brand new engagement ring at the Dolby Theatre premiere on the “Avatar: Fire And Ash” premiere show red carpet on 1 December. The 33-year-old singer is reportedly engaged to musician Maxx Morando.

Advertisement

Giving photographers a clear view of the rock, ‘Party in the USA’ singer placed her hand on the chest of her beau of four years. Have a closer look at the engagement ring here:

The Hannah Montana alum stunned fans with the unique piece of jewellery on her ring finger. As per Page Six Style, the exquisite cushion cut band is a 14-karat gold creation is designed by celeb-favorite jewellery designer Jacquie Aiche.

Advertisement

Jewellery historian and The Adventurine founder, online jewellery magazine, Marion Fasel, explained that the rock is an east-west set natural diamond. “Given the skyrocketing price of gold, it makes sense that the metal plays almost as big a role as the diamond in the piece,” the news outlet quoted Marion Fasel as saying.

Describing the ring's style, Marion Fasel said, “The design is in the same mode as Dua Lipa’s engagement ring,” adding, “There isn’t much historical precedent. It’s a new trend in engagement rings.”

Cost of Miley Cyrus' engagement ring The three-time Grammy winner sported a ring worth up to $450,000. Estimating the cost, VP of Merchandising at Blue Nail, Daniela Tarantino told the outlet, "We believe the ring is roughly a 4-5 carat modified cushion that costs around $300K-$450k.”

Advertisement

“This engagement ring is a chunky gold east-west bezel set ring - a modern and chic trend we are seeing in the bridal industry," People reported citing Daniela Tarantino's press release.

According to brand ambassador for Worthy and a former Antiques Roadshow appraiser, Reyne Hirsch, the retail value of “4-5 carat, bezel-set, cushion-cut diamond” ring could be somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000.

In an interview with People, Reyne Hirsch said, “The ring is stunning with a very modern and minimalist look to it." Adding, Hirsch said, “Depending on the colour and clarity of the stone, I would suggest a retail value of $150,000-$250,000.”

Diamond jewellery expert and co-founder of Plum Diamonds, Kristy Cullinane suggested that the price of the diamond in Miley Cyrus' ring would vary drastically, depending on its origin. Since, lab-grown diamonds are between 60% and 85% less expensive than natural diamonds which are mined, even with identical carat weight and grades.

Advertisement