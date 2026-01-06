Miley Cyrus open to acting comeback if 'opportunity or script or character was right'

Washington DC [US], January 6 (ANI): Singer and actor Miley Cyrus has said she would be open to returning to acting if the right opportunity presents itself, nearly six years after her last on-screen appearance, according to E! News.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of the 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards, Cyrus said a comeback to acting would depend entirely on the script and the character.

"If the opportunity or the script or the character was right or designed in a way that it would make sense, I'm totally there," the Grammy-winning singer said.

Cyrus last appeared on screen in a 2019 episode of 'Black Mirror'. At the Palm Springs event, the 33-year-old also reacted to her 2026 Golden Globe nomination for her song 'Dream As One' from Avatar: Fire and Ash, for which she received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement award.

"It's just all really exciting for me," she said. "Everything that I could have dreamed is a reality and so everyday I'm grateful," as quoted by E! News.

The singer also hinted at special plans marking the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel series that made her a household name. The anniversary celebrations are set to take place in March. Cyrus recently debuted a blonde hair transformation inspired by the character's iconic look, complete with signature bangs.

Reflecting on the show's legacy, Cyrus said the anniversary would be meaningful both for her and her fans. "It's very rare that someone grows up with their fanbase," she said, adding that she wants to honour the long-standing relationship she has built with audiences over the years, E! News reported.

Cyrus also addressed speculation about a possible reboot of Hannah Montana, saying she does not see the character being recast. "This is the only Hannah," she said in a recent interview.