Miley Cyrus recalls how her dad Billy Ray cried when she dedicated him song Secrets

Washington, DC [US], October 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently released her latest song, 'Secrets', and dedicated the track to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, reported People.

Miley described the gesture as a "peace offering" following years of reported tension between the father and daughter.

In a recent episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, she was asked how her dad reacted when she gave him the song, which also served as a birthday present as he turned 64 in August.

"My dad cried," Miley said, adding that "everyone I say that to, they go, 'I remember when my dad cried.' "

"You don't see your dad cry a lot," the star continued, adding that it's something "you remember," whether they are "happy tears or painful tears."

Miley continued, "I don't know if I've seen my dad cry since his dad passed away. My dad, you know, I just haven't really seen that," as quoted by People.

She further shared that the track, which features the talents of Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, brought about "mixed emotions, because there are things that for us, my dad and I, we just kind of moved forward," as reported by People.

"We didn't feel that there needed to be a whole conversation, because him and I just communicate better through song," Miley said, adding, "And so once he got the song, it feels like it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken, you know, maybe a family with a more structured, therapeutic dynamic a lot of sessions."

"But instead of us doing sessions," she continued, "we just do studio sessions and we send a song and we say, 'I love you.' And that feels peaceful for us." The "Secrets" singer went on to say that she doesn't "think there should be any judgment on how people make peace."

"I think if you need that kind of guidance ... and I think it's important to talk about it," she shared. "But with me and my dad, we just have always communicated better through music with each other."