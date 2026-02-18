Miley Cyrus reunites with ‘Hannah Montana’ era for 20th anniversary TV special hosted by Alex Cooper

American singer and actor Miley Cyrus is set to revisit one of the defining chapters of her career with a new television event marking two decades of Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus reunites with ‘Hannah Montana’ era for 20th anniversary TV special The upcoming ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’, hosted by podcast star Alex Cooper, will celebrate the Disney Channel phenomenon that transformed Cyrus from a child actor into a global pop figure.

The special, announced this week, arrives as the beloved series approaches its 20-year milestone since its original debut in 2006. The programme is expected to look back at the cultural impact of Hannah Montana, featuring conversations, archival footage, and reflections on how the show reshaped teen entertainment and celebrity culture during the late 2000s.

Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana followed teenager Miley Stewart, who lived a double life as an ordinary schoolgirl by day and a famous pop star by night. The premise struck a chord with young audiences worldwide, blending sitcom storytelling with music performance.

The series quickly became one of Disney’s most successful franchises, spawning chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, merchandise lines and television specials. Songs from the show, including pop tracks such as “Pumpin’ Up the Party,” helped establish Cyrus as a recording artist while she was still playing the fictional character.

Industry analysts have long credited Hannah Montana with redefining Disney’s approach to cross-platform stardom, merging television narratives with the music industry in a way that influenced later teen franchises. The show’s popularity also led to live events and televised concerts, including the 2007 London performance filmed for broadcast, which demonstrated the scale of the fan following at the height of “Hannahmania”.

The anniversary special will be hosted by Alex Cooper, best known for her chart-topping podcast Call Her Daddy, signalling an attempt to connect nostalgia with a now-adult audience that grew up watching the series. Cooper’s involvement suggests a conversational format rather than a traditional retrospective, with discussions expected to explore fame, identity and the pressures of growing up in the public eye — themes Cyrus has frequently addressed in interviews over the past decade.

For Cyrus, the event marks another step in her evolving relationship with the Hannah Montana persona. After deliberately distancing herself from the Disney image during her early adult career, the singer has in recent years embraced the role’s legacy more openly. Fans have noticed an increasing willingness from Cyrus to acknowledge the character’s importance in shaping her artistry and career trajectory.

More about Hannah Montana The show’s legacy remains significant within television history. At its peak, Hannah Montana dominated youth ratings and helped Disney Channel expand internationally, turning Cyrus into one of the most recognisable young entertainers of her generation. The accompanying albums, including Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus, blended fictional character music with Cyrus’s emerging personal sound, marking an early transition toward her independent musical identity.

The upcoming anniversary programme is expected to revisit behind-the-scenes stories from production, the pressures of instant fame, and the cultural moment that saw Disney Channel shape early social-media-era celebrity. While full guest details have yet to be confirmed, speculation among fans suggests appearances or recorded messages from former cast members and collaborators could feature.

The announcement arrives at a time when nostalgia-driven television specials have become increasingly popular among streaming platforms and broadcasters, reflecting audiences’ appetite for revisiting formative pop culture moments. For Disney, the anniversary represents an opportunity to reintroduce the franchise to younger viewers while reconnecting with millennials who grew up alongside Cyrus’s on-screen alter ego.