Miley Cyrus says she has no 'desire' to go on tour; heres why

Los Angeles [US], July 20 (ANI): Miley Cyrus shared that she doesn't want to go on a tour anytime soon. The 'Something Beautiful' singer, who previously toured in 2014 for her album, 'Bangerz,' has said that she wants to prioritise her mental health.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Miley said, "I do have the physical ability and I have the opportunity to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don't," as quoted by People.

The singer then added that she believes there is no proper infrastructure to support artists.

"There are artists like Prince who are not here today, who lived such a high-intensity lifestyle on the road. It's really hard to maintain sobriety on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life," she added.

Miley also emphasised that it is important for her to maintain her "mental wellness," which she believes gets difficult to balance when on tour.

"You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine -- you're feeling a lot of love -- and then you totally crash at the end of the show. You start thinking that one person loving you is not enough. It needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000," Miley added.

This is not the first time that the singer has voiced her thoughts on touring. In 2023, Miley, in response to backlash, explained that she has tried to create and innovate new ways to stay connected to the audience. "This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road. These looks I've been turning don't travel well. The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW," a part of her X post read.