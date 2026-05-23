Miley Cyrus sparks secret marriage speculation after mother calls Maxx Morando ‘husband’

Singer and actor Miley Cyrus has sparked fresh speculation that she may have secretly married fiancé Maxx Morando after her mother, Tish Cyrus, appeared to refer to him as her “husband” during a recent public appearance.

According to Page Six, the moment took place during Miley Cyrus’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The ‘Flowers’ singer was posing for photographs alongside Tish and sister Brandi Cyrus when Morando prepared to join them.

Tish reportedly said, “We’re gonna bring the husband.”

Morando later stood beside the 33-year-old singer for photographs and was seen kissing her on the cheek during the ceremony.

Relationship began with a blind date Cyrus and Morando, drummer for the rock band Liily, first met on a blind date.

Speaking previously about how they met, Cyrus had said, “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” according to Page Six.

The pair first hinted at their romance in November 2021 after Cyrus shared Instagram photographs featuring Morando from a Gucci event.

The following month, the two were spotted getting close backstage at Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami, where the former Disney Channel star was reportedly seen dancing with him during commercial breaks.

Romance became public in 2022 Their relationship attracted increasing public attention throughout 2022.

According to a source quoted by Page Six, the romance was still “new” in March that year and the pair had “been spending a lot of time together”.

Weeks later, Cyrus and Morando publicly confirmed their relationship after they were photographed kissing in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

As their relationship progressed, Cyrus acknowledged Morando during her 2024 Grammy Awards acceptance speech, referring to him as her “love”.

A source later told People magazine that the couple had moved in together and taken their relationship to “the next level”.

Engagement rumours intensified in 2025 Speculation surrounding an engagement intensified in December 2025 after Cyrus appeared wearing a diamond ring at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles on 1 December.

Days after the premiere, Cyrus spoke about their relationship during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“Me and Maxx have been together for four years and it's very obvious the drastic amount of growth I've had in those four years,” she said.

“You just want to dream the biggest you can and you want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it,” she added, as quoted by Page Six.