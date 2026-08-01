Miley Cyrus, Taylor Momsen reunite after 22 years, fans call it full-circle moment

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Taylor Momsen have reunited in a nostalgic moment that has captured widespread attention on social media, more than two decades after the two stars competed for the role that would define Cyrus' early career.

On Saturday, Momsen shared photos of the pair together at the iconic Chateau Marmont, celebrating their long history and surprising fans with the reunion.

Momsen posted the pictures on her official Instagram account with a heartfelt message for Cyrus, writing, "A very heartwarming reconnection...congratulations Miley on..well everything!!! @mileycyrus @wonderland".

The reunion carries special significance because Cyrus and Momsen were among the final young actresses considered for Disney Channel's 'Hannah Montana' in the early 2000s.

The success of 'Hannah Montana' went on to transform Cyrus into a global pop culture figure.

Momsen, meanwhile, built her own identity in entertainment, becoming known for her role as Jenny Humphrey on 'Gossip Girl' and later gaining recognition as the lead singer and frontwoman of the rock band The Pretty Reckless.

Fans have described the reunion as a full-circle moment because of the parallel journeys of the two artists.

Years after the 'Hannah Montana' auditions, Momsen publicly distanced herself from the Disney image.

Over the years, both performers moved beyond their early child-star identities and developed careers influenced by more independent and rock-oriented sounds.

The photos were captured by Myles Hendricks, with styling by Alastair McKimm, at Chateau Marmont.

Following Momsen's post, fans filled the comments section with excitement over the unexpected reunion, with many expressing hope for a future collaboration between the two musicians.

One of the fans wrote, "BRING MILEY TO HER ROCK PHASE AND COLLAB! You both can kill it together."

Another wrote, "my childhood in one photo"

A fan commented, "Ok but a Miley x Taylor Momsen collab... childhood truly healed"