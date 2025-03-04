Millie Bobby Brown blasts media for ’disturbing’ articles on her appearance: ‘This is bullying’

Actor Millie Bobbie Brown took to her Instagram handle and posted a strong video, naming and shaming some media outlets and journalists for writing articles about her appearance. Calling it “bullying”, she asserted that she won't be settling down to fit into the “unrealistic expectation” of people.

Millie Bobbie Brown on Instagram The 21-year-old shared the video after she was criticised for her public appearance at the Electric State tour. Not only some media reported about her appearance but many on the internet also body shamed her. Some even claimed that the actor seemed older than her age.

The Stranger Things star said, “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

She called out several writers and their specific articles about the actor's appearance which aim to “tear young women down.”

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.

“Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself. We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder—what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”