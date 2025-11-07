Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour share a warm hug; pose for pictures amid reports of 'bullying and harassment'

Los Angeles [US], November 7 (ANI): Amid reports of a possible rift between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, the entire cast of 'Stranger Things' gathered to celebrate the final season, with the duo appearing to put all the rumours to rest.

In contrast to the claims, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour shared a warm hug and laugh as they posed together on the red carpet on Thursday. In videos and pictures shared by Netflix on Instagram, the actors could be seen sharing a great camaraderie.

At one point, Brown was seen getting playful, joking about scribbling on Harbour's face, leading the two to share a hug. Other cast members, including Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton, also graced the premiere event.

In the show, Brown is seen portraying the character of Eleven, who escapes Hawkins National Laboratory in the first season, where she was subjected to bizarre experiments. David Harbour, on the other hand, essays the character of police chief Jim Hopper, who ends up adopting Eleven as his own daughter.

Their appearance at the 'Stranger Things' event arrived days after reports suggested that Brown had allegedly accused Harbour of "bullying and harassment".

According to a Page Six report, Brown has alleged that Harbour bullied and harassed her on the sets of their Netflix show. In a lengthy complaint, she made the claims before the filming of the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things'.

However, teams from both sides are yet to comment on the matter.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Ross Duffer explained how the team functions as a family.

"I will say we've been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point, they're family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy," he said.

Director Shawn Levy also emphasised the makers' effort towards creating a respectful workplace.

"I've read a bunch of stories, and they range from wildly inaccurate to... there's so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that's always been bedrock," he said.