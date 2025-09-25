Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in Perfect

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): The 'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown is close to stepping into a new role that could take her career in a fresh direction.

Brown is in final talks to play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in Netflix's upcoming film 'Perfect,' reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the film, directed by Gia Coppola, will tell the story of the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Known as the "Magnificent Seven," the team won its first-ever gold medal in the team event. Strug became a global icon after completing a vault on an injured ankle, with her coach Bela Karolyi carrying her to the podium, a moment that remains one of the most memorable in Olympic history.

Along with acting in the project, Brown is also expected to join the producing team. The script is written by Ronnie Sandahl, with producers Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski of Magna Studios. Netflix is planning to begin shooting in 2026.

Meanwhile, fans of Brown are eagerly awaiting the final season of her hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' which is set to premiere in two months.