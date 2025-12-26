Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and more: What is next for Stranger Things cast after finale

On Friday (IST), the much-awaited volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 dropped on Netflix. Taking the story further, the show released three new episodes. However, it isn't the end yet.

Stranger Things Season 5 will drop its finale volume soon.

As the Netflix show is only days away from its concluding part, speculation around the cast’s next endeavours has begun doing the rounds online. Here's what your beloved Eleven, aka Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and more would be doing after being a part of the show for nearly a decade.

Millie Bobby Brown Actor Millie Bobby Brown was 11 years old when she started filming Stranger Things (Season 1). By the end of the show, she is now married and also a mother. In 2019, she launched her brand, Florence by Mills, and collaborated with several global names like Converse and Vogue Eyewear. In 2024, she married Jake Bongiovi and earlier this year announced the news of their daughter's adoption. Besides enjoying her quiet life on the farm, she has Enola Holmes 3 and the upcoming rom-com, Just Picture It, in the pipeline.

Finn Wolfhard Show's Mike Wheeler, aka Finn Wolfhard, has won hearts with its acting chops. When not in front of the camera, Wolfhard works on his passion for music. He is also a vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the band Calpurnia. While it disbanded in 2019, he formed yet another group, The Aubreys, with drummer Malcolm Craig.

In July, Finn Wolfhard made his solo debut with the album Happy Birthday, collaborating with various artists. He also co-directed his own horror-comedy, H--- of a Summer. After Stranger Things, Finn will host Saturday Night Live for its first episode of 2026.

Caleb McLaughlin Caleb McLaughlin expanded his talent beyond his acting in Stranger Things. He made his mark as a voiceover artist with animated projects like Summer Camp Island and The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

After Stranger Things, his next project would be the upcoming animated film, Goat.

Gaten Matarazzo Matarazzo rose to fame as Dustin Henderson. Before concluding his popular role for good, he debuted as a producer. He helmed Prank Encounters, a Netflix hidden-camera show which survived two seasons.

He also established himself as a Broadway star, featuring in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He is also a voice artist, starring in animated films like The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Animal Farm.

Natalia Dyer The fan favourite Nancy, aka Natalia Dyer, attended New York University. Besides Stranger Things, she voiced for the documentary Reality Winner and starred in films such as Hannah Montana: The Movie and All Fun and Games.

She continues to make news with her long-term relationship with co-star Charlie Heaton.

Noah Schnapp Schnapp is best known as Will Byers, is also a voice artist. He starred in the documentary, Who Are You, Charlie Brown? and music videos like “LA Devotee” and “In My Feelings.”

