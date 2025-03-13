Actor, former politician Mimi Chakraborty opened up about her resignation from politics for the first time. During an exclusive interview with Live Mint, Mimi acknowledged the challenges of navigating both politics and films, especially in a state like West Bengal.

Mimi said, "It is a very difficult thing (to balance). If people know how to manage it, then it's fine, but Bengal is too much in politics. In other parts of India, when you become an MP, you don't have so much responsibility because people there don’t know politics as much. In Bengal, everyone understands politics—every tea shop conversation revolves around it. You can't just play around here.

‘Opposition Is Very Strong’ “Also the opposition is very strong (in Bengal). It's not an easy deal. At the same time, my career was also there. So, I had to (quit). I was not able to concentrate on both. I'd rather choose something which I can do well," she added.

In 2023, Mimi had told Hindustan Times that she didn't want to join politics so early in her career. Months later, she resigned as The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, under Mamata Banerjee.

Reports claimed that Mimi had submitted her resignation in 2020 which was rejected.

She clarified, "I hadn’t submitted my resignation, but I was preparing to do so in 2022. Everyone told me, ‘No, no, you shouldn’t do it. Think it over.’

"I also thought about the fact that I was on a chair which was also benefitting others. There were free medical passes, free cancer check-ups worth ₹7-8 lakhs. Resigning would mean depriving people of these benefits. So, I decided that once my tenure was finished, I would resign."

On 15 February 2024, Mimi Chakraborty tendered her resignation. She expressed dissatisfaction with the local party leadership in her constituency.

Meanwhile, Mimi will be next seen in Hoichoi's upcoming series Dainee.