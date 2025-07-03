‘Mind blown’: Criminal Justice Season 4 Episode 8 stuns viewers, ‘best Indian web series on JioHotstar’

The Criminal Justice Season 4 finale was released on July 3. After releasing the first three episodes on May 29, JioHotstar released each episode on Friday. However, for the finale episode, it chose to release it a day earlier on a Thursday.

After the finale, social media was flooded with appreciation posts. Many hailed the performances of Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Surveen Chawla.

Other cast members include Asha Negi, Khushboo Atre, Mita Vashisht, Shweta Basu Prasad and Barkha Singh.

Veteran lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) takes on the case of Raj Nagpal (Zeeshan Ayyub). The seasoned surgeon was caught with the dead body of nurse Roshni Saluja (Asha Negi) after his daughter’s birthday.

As the court fight grows intense, hidden truths slowly come out. It reveals that some people may not be who they appear to be.

“Criminal Justice S4 is something different. Mystery, Emotional, Drama. Showcase of relation between Mother-Daughter-Father in a perfect way. Kudos to all the actors and our amazing Pankaj Sir,” wrote one user on Twitter (now X).

“For the very first time, I’m making a post like this — because I genuinely couldn’t hold back! I highly recommend everyone to watch Criminal Justice: Season 4 — it’s a must-watch. This season has officially become my most favourite among all,” wrote another.

One user wrote, “Season 4 of Criminal Justice really comes into its own in the latter half, with the season finale delivering an unexpected, yet moving, ending.”

One social media user called it the “best Indian web series on JioHotstar".

“Engaging Common man energy Twists Turns court drama. The funny banter. Family emotions. Everything is good. Madhav Mishra Is The Man,” the user added.

Criminal Justice web series The first season of Criminal Justice was based on a 2008 British TV series. The OTT show has built a fan base over the years. Season 1 featured Vikrant Massey and Jackie Shroff. Season 2 had Jisshu Sengupta, Kirti Kulhari and Deepti Naval. Purab Kohli and Swastika Mukherjee starred in Season 3.

Pankaj Tripathi earlier joked about how Criminal Justice Season 4 changed his life.