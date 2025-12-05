'Mind ur business': Lizzo hits back at trolls for viral 'fat joke'

Washington DC [US], December 5 (ANI): Singer Lizzo has hit back strongly at online trolls after a viral "fat joke" targeted her appearance, urging people to stop policing women's bodies and to "mind their business," according to People.

The 37-year-old singer, known for championing body positivity, responded through an Instagram post. The photo -- taken from the neck down as she sat poolside in a yellow snake-print bikini -- was accompanied by a caption calling out the viral comment without directly quoting it.

"Today I saw a fat joke about me -- in 2025 -- and it was viral," the "Love in Real Life" singer wrote, labelling the remark a "dumb joke." She added, "They were just laughing at me because I'm fat... Let me be a reminder to everyone to NEVER let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body," as quoted by People.

Lizzo stressed that criticism persists regardless of size, noting: "When you're big they talk s---, when you're small they talk . Your body will never be good enough for them because it's not FOR them. It's for you."

In a sharper message for those speculating about her choices, she said, "If I get a BBL mind ur business, if I lose 100 lbs mind ur business, if I gain every pound back... mind ur.. business."

She concluded with a pointed clapback, "Anyways... my fat ass stays living with a paid off mortgage in yall bitches heads," as quoted by People.

Lizzo has long spoken openly about her fitness and wellness journey. Her weight has frequently been the subject of online speculation. In a since-deleted post from July, she said her routine includes regular training, sauna sessions, cardio, dietary adjustments, and structured meal preparation.

The artist also explored society's fixation on her body in a recent Substack essay published on November 23. She wrote that public focus on her weight often overshadowed her musical talent, adding that she had to work to avoid stereotypical portrayals, as per the outlet.