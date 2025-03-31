’Ministers in state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra’: UBT Senas Sanjay Raut highlights security concerns against the comedian

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that the ministers in the Maharashtra state cabinet are threatening the standup comedian Kunal Kamra to be "shot and hanged immediately" over his controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

During the press conference on Monday, Sanjay Raut addressed the security concerns for Kamra, stating that the cabinet ministers are allegedly demanding that Kamra be shot and hanged immediately.

Raut also criticised Maharahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for not taking any action against such "lawlessness" by the cabinet ministers.

"Ministers in state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra openly. They are demanding Kamra to be shot and hanged immediately. All this lawlessness is going on, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis is watching all this silently," said Raut in the press conference.

Earlier, Raut demanded special protection for artist Kamra after three more cases were filed against him at Khar police station for his alleged controversial remarks against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay Raut said that just like Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut was given protection following her "rift" with Shiv Sena, Kamra should be provided the same.

"I also demand that the Maharashtra Govt should provide special protection to Kunal Kamra. Kangana Ranaut was also provided special force for her security when she had a rift with us," Raut said during a press conference.

Among the new three cases, one of the complaints against Kunal Kamra has been filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, while the other two complaints came from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, as per the Mumbai Police.

On March 27, the Mumbai police asked the comedian to appear on March 31 at Khar police station for further questioning in the case. This is the third summons issued to Kamra in the case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel at the Khar police station. He has failed to appear before the police in the first two summons.

On Friday, the Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions.

