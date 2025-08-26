Mira Rajput showers love on her 'sunshine sweetheart' as daughter Misha turns 9; check

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Mira Rajput has showered her daughter, Misha, with love and blessings as the little one turned nine on Tuesday. Mira took to her Instagram to share a picture of Misha to extend her birthday wishes.

"Happy 9th Birthday to our sunshine sweetheart. My baby girl is a big girl! Fly my darling," she wrote in the caption, further also tagging her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, in the post.

In the picture, the star couple's daughter could be seen posing for the camera as they remain outdoors.

Many others also wished Misha on her birthday. Ananya Panday wrote, "Happy birthday mishkiii," while Neha Dhupia added, "Happiness Always."

Earlier, Mira shared a video from the birthday celebrations, giving a glimpse of the Harry Potter-themed decorations. The room was decked with colourful balloons, gifts, and more. One of the balloons read, "Happy 9th Birthday Misha."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. They welcomed their firstborn, daughter Misha, in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.

Misha's birthday celebrations are taking place just days before her younger brother's 7th birthday in September this year. The couple recently went on a trip to London, where the 'Deva' actor played cricket at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Shahid shared pictures of himself, dressed in a white jersey and sports shoes.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews's 'Deva,' a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film, 'Mumbai Police.' He is seen in the role of ACP Dev Ambre, a police officer who loses his memory while investigating his best friend's murder.