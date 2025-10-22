Mira Rajput slams firecracker use on Diwali, says 'AQI news is not just for Instagram Story'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Amid deteriorating air quality across Delhi and Mumbai following Diwali celebrations, Mira Rajput Kapoor has voiced strong disapproval against the use of firecrackers during the festival and urged people to stop normalising the practice under the guise of "tradition" or "fun for kids."

Advertisement

Mira, on Tuesday night, took to her Instagram account to share a strong message, questioning why people still choose to burst crackers despite knowing the harmful impact on air quality. Referring to how many justify it as "just for the kids to see once," Mira said such reasoning only keeps the problem alive. Mira went on to criticise the hypocrisy of those who speak out against pollution only on social media but fail to follow their own message during Diwali.

"Why are we still bursting crackers? It's not okay even if it's "just for the kids to see once" or "we're just doing it once for them to have the experience."Neither is it okay for your pataka aesthetic to hold a phuljhadi for the gram. Let's please stop normalising this. If we normalise it, so will our kids, and this will never stop."Say no to crackers" cannot be the poster you get your kids to make for Earth Day and then forget about it when Diwali comes along. AQI news is not just for the next Instagram story. It's the air our children breathe," she wrote.

Advertisement

"This is not a tradition I wish to indulge in. And what's sad is that despite the privilege, education, awareness, and affluence, what is lacking is common sense. So no, I won't send my kids to watch while you'll have some cracker fun. Please stop," she added.