Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11: Teja Sajja's film enters ₹80 crore club in India

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11: Mirai stars Teja Sajja alongside Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram. 

Sneha Biswas
Updated23 Sep 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Actor Teja Sajja as Vedha Prajapati in Mirai.
Actor Teja Sajja as Vedha Prajapati in Mirai.(X)

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11: Actor Teja Sajja's recent release, Mirai has hit a new milestone in India despite the Monday slump. The film slowed down on its second Monday. However, the film has managed to cross the 80 crore mark in India.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai raked in 1.75 crore net in India on day 11. The dip from Day 10 to Day 11 is approximately 70.83% for now.

This takes the total collection made by the film to 80.75 crore.

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11: Teja Sajja's film enters ₹80 crore club in India
