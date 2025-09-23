Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11: Teja Sajja's film enters ₹80 crore club in India

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11: Actor Teja Sajja's recent release, Mirai has hit a new milestone in India despite the Monday slump. The film slowed down on its second Monday. However, the film has managed to cross the ₹80 crore mark in India.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai raked in ₹1.75 crore net in India on day 11. The dip from Day 10 to Day 11 is approximately 70.83% for now.
This takes the total collection made by the film to ₹80.75 crore.
