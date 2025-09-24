Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja-Manchu Manoj starrer becomes 4th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj starrer Tollywood film is set to complete 2 weeks in theatres tomorrow amid dwindling numbers. After stellar opening on September 12 and remarkable Week 1, all eyes are on Week 2 collection.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12 Made on a budget of ₹50 crore, the fantasy action-adventure film collected ₹1.72 crore net in India on Tuesday, 12th day in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Overall, Teja Sajja starrer raked in ₹82.58 crore net at the box office in 12 days.

On its opening day, the film packed with high octane action did a business of ₹13 crore net in India and netted ₹65.1 crore in the first week. Significant slowdown was recorded in Week 2 but the massive blow came on September 22 when earnings dropped 70 percent.

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Karthik Gattamneni directorial film grossed ₹124 crore worldwide in 11 days by amassing ₹28.95 crore gross from the overseas market.

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram stated, “#SuperYodha's BRAHMAND DOMINATION continues at the box office 🥷🔥#BrahmandBlockbusterMirai completes 10 BLOCKBUSTER DAYS with 134.40 CRORES+ GROSS WORLDWIDE.”

Mirai did a business of over $2.8MILLION gross in North America, as per latest update on provided by the makers on September 23.

Mirai review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, who gave it 3.5 star rating, in a post on X stated, "The background score and cinematography are top-notch. Yes, there are a few shortcomings,the film slows down at some points, the comedy doesn’t quite work, and the duration feels a bit stretched. But the brilliant writing, VFX, and performances completely overshadow these flaws.