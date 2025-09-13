Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2: Amid zero clashes, Teja Sajja's film zooms to ₹20 crore mark

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2: After the success of Hanu-Man, actor Teja Sajja is back with another release, Mirai. The Telugu-language fantasy action film is among the much-anticipated films of September. As a result, it opened to positive reviews and even better revenue at the box office.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai is inching close to the ₹20 crore mark. Going by the trend, the film will cross past the ₹20 crore mark. So far, Mirai has collected ₹7.25 crore net in India on day 2.

While this is the collection from the morning and afternoon shows, the earnings for the day are likely to double by the end of the day. The final figure will be updated on the website after the night shows.

So far, the total business made by the Teja Sajja-starrer is ₹19.5 crore.

Mirai Box Office performance Originally scheduled for September 5, Mirai had a delayed release in theatres due to extensive VFX work. The film was released in eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is also available in both 2D and 3D formats.

Mirai has shown a strong start at the ticket window, collecting ₹12.25 crore net on its opening day, with contributions of ₹10.6 crore from the Telugu version, ₹1.5 crore from Hindi, and smaller shares from Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. On Day 2 (Saturday), it is likely to see growth owing to the weekend.

Mirai in Telugu vs Hindi On Saturday, Mirai, in its original Telugu language, registered an impressive 71.95% overall occupancy. The film maintained a strong pace throughout the day, with morning shows recording 62.97% occupancy and afternoon shows climbing further to a remarkable 80.93%.

The film enjoyed strong occupancy across several Telugu key markets. Vizag-Visakhapatnam led with 92.5% overall occupancy, followed closely by Mahbubnagar at a perfect 100% (albeit with just three shows), Guntur at 79%, and Kakinada at 80.5%. Hyderabad also delivered an impressive 87% overall occupancy with the highest number of screenings at 374 shows, making it the biggest hub for the film. Other regions like Chennai (75%), Vijayawada (70.5%), and Warangal (71%) also reported excellent turnout, while Bengaluru recorded 50.5% with a significant 261 shows.

On the other hand, Mirai recorded an overall 14.47% occupancy among the Hindi audience.

On day 2, Mirai saw varied occupancy across key regions, with Bengaluru leading at 58.50% due to a smaller number of Hindi shows, followed by Jaipur at 26.50% and Chandigarh at 24.00%. Pune (23.00%), Hyderabad (19.00%), and Mumbai (17.50%) also recorded decent numbers, while Kolkata (8.00%), Ahmedabad (9.00%), and Surat (5.00%). The Delhi NCR region had the maximum number of screenings, with 346 shows.

Mirai stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram.