Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3: Teja Sajja's film sees massive turnout in theatres, inches close to ₹50 crore mark

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3: Actor Teja Sajja's recent release Mirai, is ruling the box office. In just three days, the film is about to hit the ₹50 crore mark in India. It continues to receive praises from the audience and celebrities in the industry.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai raked in ₹16.09 crore net in India so far on day 3. While it is the early estimate from the website, based on just morning, afternoon and evening shows, the numbers still show growth in sales when compared with the previous day's earnings.

With this, the total business made by Teja Sajja's film Mirai is ₹44.09 crore net in India so far.

Mirai had a blockbuster opening in India, raking in an impressive ₹44.09 crore over its first three days. The film opened at ₹13 crore on Day 1, led largely by the Telugu market contribution of ₹11.15 crore. On Day 2 (Saturday), it jumped to ₹15 crore, showing a 15.38% growth, with Hindi collections also gaining momentum. The upward trend continued on Day 3 (Sunday) as it is now nearing close to the ₹50 crore mark.

Mirai occupancy in theatres On Sunday, Mirai registered an overall 31.38% occupancy in Hindi across theatres. The film picked up momentum, starting with a modest 14.11% in morning shows, rising to 37.34% in the afternoon, and peaking at 42.68% during the evening screenings.

On the other hand, the Telugu version of Mirai saw even a bigger turnout in theatres on day 3. The film had an impressive 76.96% overall occupancy in Telugu on day 3. The film maintained strong traction throughout the day, beginning with 67.13% in the morning shows, climbing higher to 83.02% in the afternoon, and continuing its momentum with 80.72% during the evening screenings.

Mirai Mirai stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.

The film was released in eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and also available in both 2D and 3D formats.

Ram Gopal Varma on Mirai Earlier in the day, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma heaped praises on the film and its VFX. Slamming big-budget films, he wrote on X, “After seeing #Mirai, I don’t remember the last time VFX felt so grand, even in the so called + 400 cr films Hey @HeroManoj1 I thought you were miscast as the villain , and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal.”