Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja’s film falls short of ₹50 crore in India after Monday crash

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Teja Sajja's action-fantasy film, Mirai, witnessed its first dip in collections. The film slowed down as it entered its first Monday on day 4. The film is close to the ₹50 crore mark in India now.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai earned ₹3.8 crore net in India so far on day 4. The film saw a 77.65% dip in earnings from Sunday to Monday.

This is the early estimate by the website based on morning, afternoon and evening shows. The final figure will only be out after the night shows.

So far, the total collection of Mirai stands at ₹48.8 crore net in India.

Mirai first weekend box office performance Teja Sajja’s Mirai saw a strong opening weekend in India, collecting ₹13 crore on Friday, followed by ₹15 crore on Saturday with a growth of 15.38%, and further rising to ₹17 crore on Sunday, marking a 13.33% jump. The film’s Hindi version contributed steadily ( ₹1.65 crore on Day 1, ₹3 crore on Day 2, and ₹3.6 crore on Day 3), while the Telugu version dominated with double-digit figures each day.

Mirai Hindi vs Telugu However, Monday saw a sharp decline in both versions of the film, bringing the film’s total close yet far from the ₹50 crore mark.

On Monday, Mirai in Hindi language recorded an overall 9.74% occupancy in theatres across India. The film had a slow start with 5.64% occupancy in morning shows, picking up slightly in the afternoon at 10.92%. Further, it improved during the evening shows with 12.65% occupancy.

Details about the night shows are awaited.

Mirai in Hindi had its highest number of screenings in major urban centres. The Delhi NCR region led with 335 shows, followed by Ahmedabad with 213 shows and Mumbai with 157 shows. Other key cities with strong presence included Pune (93 shows), Kolkata (58 shows), Jaipur (57 shows), and Lucknow (59 shows).

On the other hand, the original Telugu version of Mirai recorded an overall 31.66% occupancy. The film started the day with 21.81% occupancy in morning shows. It saw 34.47% occupancy in the afternoon, rising to 38.71% in the evening shows. The night show details are not out yet.

In the Telugu-speaking belt, Mirai continued to attract strong footfalls on Monday, with Hyderabad leading the way with 431 shows at 39.67% occupancy. Bengaluru followed with 324 shows, though at a relatively lower 17% occupancy. Other key centres included Vizag-Visakhapatnam, which performed strongly with 108 shows and the highest occupancy of 56.33%, and Vijayawada (84 shows at 29.67%). Cities like Guntur (37 shows at 39%), Warangal (19 shows at 36.67%), and Kakinada (29 shows at 47.67%) also contributed significantly.

Mirai: Cast, team Mirai features Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram.