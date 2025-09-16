Mirai Box Office collection Day 5: Teja Sajja's action-fantasy movie struggles after merry run; mints this amount

Mirai Box Office collection Day 5: Teja Sajja's action-fantasy film, Mirai has been witnessing a dip in its collection since Monday. On Tuesday, which marks the fifth day since the movie hit the big screens, Mirai's box office collection slumped further.

As of Tuesday, September 16, Mirai – also marketed as Mirai: Super Yodha – minted a total of ₹53. 1 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Mirai Box Office collection Day 5 The Teja Sajja starrer movie collected ₹2.1 crore on Tuesday — marking a staggeringly low figure as compared to the movie's collection on previous days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai earned ₹3.8 crore net in India so far on day 4. The film saw a 77.65% dip in earnings from Sunday to Monday.

Tuesday's collection, however, is as per early estimates, with the final figures yet to trickle in.

To date, the lion's share of Mirai's collection Box Office collection on a day-to-day basis has been fueled by the Telugu version of the movie's earnings followed by the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubbed versions, respectively.

Mirai movie occupancy The grim earnings of Mirai, on Tuesday, also reflected in the movie's footfalls.

Theatres screening Mirai were filled up to 20.87% in the afternoon, as compared to the 9.67% occupancy in the morning.

Jaipur accounted for the highest Box Office collection of Mirai, followed by Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively.

Mirai movie Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai also stars Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in lead roles.

The action-fantasy film also has cameo appearances by Rana Daggubati and Prabhas. A fantasy action-adventure, Mirai has earned praise for its VFX and scale on a limited budget of around ₹60 crore.