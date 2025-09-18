Mirai Box Office Collection Day 7: Teja Sajja's film wraps up first week, hits ₹65 crore mark

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 7: Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, wrapped up its first week, maintaining its pace. It is currently waiting for the weekend boost.

Sneha Biswas
Updated18 Sep 2025, 10:33 PM IST
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 7: Actor Teja Sajja's release Mirai, wrapped up its first week run at the box office. The film recently crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide, as per the film team. In India, the film crossed the 50 crore mark during its first weekend.

Although Mirai saw a dip during the weekdays, the film is expected to witness a rise in theatre footfall over the coming weekend. For now, it is going to hit the 65 crore mark on day 7.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai has raked in 2.44 crore net in India so far on day 7. However, this is the early estimate from the website, based on morning and afternoon shows. The final figure will be up after the night shows.

Going by the trend, the film’s earnings are likely to double by the end of the day.

The total collection of Mirai in India is 64.19 crore net.

On Wednesday, Mirai registered an overall occupancy of 7.13% among the Hindi audience. The film’s Hindi (2D) shows stood at 5.01% during the morning and picked up to 9.25% in the afternoon. The details for the evening and night shows are awaited.

In the Hindi-speaking belt, the Delhi NCR region led with the highest number of screenings for Mirai on Day 7, with 366 shows, followed by Ahmedabad with 221 shows and Mumbai with 158 shows. Surat (147 shows). Pune (93 shows) and Kolkata (69 shows) also contributed significantly to the revenue collection, while Bengaluru, despite having only 23 shows, stood out with the strongest occupancy at 13.50%.

Meanwhile, Mirai in Telugu saw an overall occupancy of 16.25% on day 7. On Day 7, the film’s Telugu shows recorded 13.77% occupancy in the morning, growing steadily to 18.72% in the afternoon. The details for the evening and night shows are awaited.

On Day 6, Hyderabad dominated Mirai’s Telugu screenings with 458 shows, followed by Bengaluru with 349 shows. Vizag-Visakhapatnam also had a strong presence with 103 shows, while Vijayawada contributed 84 shows and Chennai 42 shows. Together, these cities formed the bulk of the film’s Telugu screenings across key regions.

In the Telugu region, Hyderabad dominated Mirai’s Telugu screenings with 458 shows, followed by Bengaluru with 349 shows. Vizag-Visakhapatnam also had a strong presence with 103 shows, while Vijayawada contributed 84 shows and Chennai 42 shows.

Mirai Worldwide collection

In its first six days, the film has recorded strong numbers at the box office, earning 61.75 crore net in India and 72.70 crore gross. Its overseas performance has also been impressive, with 24 crore, taking the worldwide total to 96 crore.

Mirai stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram. It is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.

