Mirai Box Office Collection Day 9: Teja Sajja's movie maintains steady momentum; inches closer to ₹75 crore milestone

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 9: Actor Teja Sajja's fantasy action-adventure movie Mirai has maintained steady momentum at the box office, nearing the ₹75 crore milestone on Saturday, September 20.

The movie, which premiered worldwide on September 12, has received praise for its ambitious visuals, action choreography, and bold storytelling.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 9 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai witnessed a 101.82 per cent jump in its earnings on Saturday, minting ₹5.55 crore on Day 9. Of this, the movie earned ₹91,00,000 from its Hindi variant, while its Telugu variant earned ₹4.64 crore.

Mirai's nine-day total stands at ₹73 crore. It is very close to hitting the ₹75 crore milestone after the movie completed its first week on the big screen with a ₹65 crore milestone.

Mirai Day 9: Occupancy Mirai had an overall 20.58% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 6.13%

Afternoon Shows: 18.99%

Evening Shows: 24.46%

Night Shows: 32.75%

Mirai had an overall 45.80% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 25.82%

Afternoon Shows: 42.73%

Evening Shows: 54.78%

Night Shows: 59.87%

About Mirai Mirai is a Telugu-language fantasy action movie directed and written by Karthik Gattamneni. It is set in a richly imagined mythological-futuristic universe. At its heart is Vedha, a powerful warrior tasked with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures once held by Emperor Ashoka.

These ancient texts are said to hold the power to turn humans into gods. Standing in Vedha’s way is the Black Sword, a fearsome faction led by the villainous Mahabir Lama, who seeks to harness this divine power for destruction.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai features a star-studded cast that includes Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram.

Mirai: OTT release According to media reports, JioHotstar has bagged the digital streaming rights to Mirai.