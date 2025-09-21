Subscribe

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 9: Teja Sajja's movie maintains steady momentum; inches closer to ₹75 crore milestone

Mirai is set in a richly imagined mythological-futuristic universe. At its heart is Vedha, a powerful warrior tasked with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures once held by Emperor Ashoka.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published21 Sep 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Mirai has received praise for its ambitious visuals, action choreography, and bold storytelling.
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 9: Actor Teja Sajja's fantasy action-adventure movie Mirai has maintained steady momentum at the box office, nearing the 75 crore milestone on Saturday, September 20.

The movie, which premiered worldwide on September 12, has received praise for its ambitious visuals, action choreography, and bold storytelling.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 9

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai witnessed a 101.82 per cent jump in its earnings on Saturday, minting 5.55 crore on Day 9. Of this, the movie earned 91,00,000 from its Hindi variant, while its Telugu variant earned 4.64 crore.

Mirai's nine-day total stands at 73 crore. It is very close to hitting the 75 crore milestone after the movie completed its first week on the big screen with a 65 crore milestone.

Mirai Day 9: Occupancy

Mirai had an overall 20.58% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 6.13%

Afternoon Shows: 18.99%

Evening Shows: 24.46%

Night Shows: 32.75%

Mirai had an overall 45.80% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 25.82%

Afternoon Shows: 42.73%

Evening Shows: 54.78%

Night Shows: 59.87%

About Mirai

Mirai is a Telugu-language fantasy action movie directed and written by Karthik Gattamneni. It is set in a richly imagined mythological-futuristic universe. At its heart is Vedha, a powerful warrior tasked with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures once held by Emperor Ashoka.

These ancient texts are said to hold the power to turn humans into gods. Standing in Vedha’s way is the Black Sword, a fearsome faction led by the villainous Mahabir Lama, who seeks to harness this divine power for destruction.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai features a star-studded cast that includes Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram.

Mirai: OTT release

According to media reports, JioHotstar has bagged the digital streaming rights to Mirai.

Following its theatrical run, the movie is expected to arrive on OTT around eight weeks after its cinema release. That means fans can look forward to watching it on JioHotstar by early November.

 
 
