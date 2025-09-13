Mirai box office day 1: Teja Sajja starrer fantasy epic starts strong, collects ₹12 crore

Teja Sajja’s much-anticipated film Mirai hit theaters on September 12, and the first-day collections suggest a strong start. The film earned an estimated ₹12 crore across all languages on its opening day.

Telugu Audience Drives Momentum The film’s biggest traction came from Telugu-speaking regions. According to Sacnilk, Mirai recorded an impressive 68.59% overall occupancy in Telugu theaters on Friday. Morning shows began at 56.20%, gradually climbing to a high of 83.81% during night shows, highlighting strong audience interest.

Mixed but Steady Response in Other Markets Other language markets showed more moderate numbers. Hindi theaters opened at 10.86% occupancy, with night shows slightly improving to 17%. Tamil screens reported a 19.50% occupancy, while Malayalam theaters closed at 16.69%, indicating a steady but modest response outside the Telugu belt.

‘Mirai’ Introduces Teja Sajja as the Mighty Super Yodha Teja Sajja’s Mirai takes audiences on a fantastical journey where he plays Super Yodha, entrusted with guarding Emperor Ashoka’s nine sacred scriptures—ancient texts believed to grant god-like powers. He faces off against the formidable Mahabir Lama and his Black Sword army. The film also stars Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.

