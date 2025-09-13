Mirai box office day 1: Teja Sajja starrer fantasy epic starts strong, collects ₹12 crore

Teja Sajja’s much-anticipated film Mirai hit theaters on September 12, and the first-day collections suggest a strong start. The film earned an estimated ₹12 crore across all languages on its opening day.
The film’s biggest traction came from Telugu-speaking regions. According to Sacnilk, Mirai recorded an impressive 68.59% overall occupancy in Telugu theaters on Friday. Morning shows began at 56.20%, gradually climbing to a high of 83.81% during night shows, highlighting strong audience interest.
Other language markets showed more moderate numbers. Hindi theaters opened at 10.86% occupancy, with night shows slightly improving to 17%. Tamil screens reported a 19.50% occupancy, while Malayalam theaters closed at 16.69%, indicating a steady but modest response outside the Telugu belt.
Teja Sajja’s Mirai takes audiences on a fantastical journey where he plays Super Yodha, entrusted with guarding Emperor Ashoka’s nine sacred scriptures—ancient texts believed to grant god-like powers. He faces off against the formidable Mahabir Lama and his Black Sword army. The film also stars Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.
Mirai earned an estimated ₹12 crore on its first day, showing strong regional traction, particularly in Telugu markets. With positive early reviews, the film is expected to see further growth over the weekend.
As word-of-mouth spreads, box office watchers are keenly observing how the movie performs in the coming days. The fantasy action entertainer has already generated buzz for its visual effects, action sequences, and star-studded cast.
