Mirai OTT and TV release: Where to watch Teja Sajja’s Telugu film outside theatres

Telugu actor Teja Sajja is back with another superhero film. Titled Mirai, it is a high-concept superhero adventure film. His first release after the blockbuster success of Hanuman, Mirai is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

Teja Sajja's film Mirai Mirai tells the tale of a celestial weapon — a mystical staff born of divine power, destined to awaken only when fate demands it. In the film, Teja Sajja plays an unlikely and hesitant hero who is chosen as the wielder of this legendary force. He must rise against formidable dark powers that endanger humanity.

The film will release in theatres on 12 September.

The film also features Shriya Saran, Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles. Manchu Manoj plays the prime antagonist in the film, who will be seen clashing with Teja Sajja.

Where to watch Mirai on OTT and TV Ahead of its theatrical debut, details about Mirai's OTT and satellite partner have been revealed.

According to Telugu123, Mirai's digital rights have been acquired by JioHotstar. The same report also claimed that the film's satellite rights have been bagged by Star Maa.

Mirai trailer release date Previously, the makers of Mirai have officially confirmed that the much-awaited trailer will arrive on August 28, promising audiences a spectacular glimpse into its high-octane action, grand visuals, and gripping storyline.

Mirai release pushed While the film was earlier slated for a September 5 theatrical release, the team has decided to push it back by a week to September 12. The reason behind this postponement is said to be the VFX. Currently, the film team is working on the VFX. Reportedly, maker are taking extra care to deliver a polished and world-class cinematic experience for the audience.

What makes Mirai even more ambitious is its wide reach. The film is gearing up for release in eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In addition, it will hit screens in both 2D and 3D formats, giving viewers the choice of a traditional or immersive big-screen spectacle.