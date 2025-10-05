Mirai OTT release date: Here's when you can watch Teja Sajja's movie on JioHotstar

Mirai OTT release date: Actor Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj's fantasy action-adventure movie Mirai is set to make its online debut with OTT giant JioHotstar soon. It premiered worldwide on September 12 and has received praise for its ambitious visuals, action choreography, and bold storytelling.

At the box office, Mirai became the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2025, surpassing N Balakrishna's ‘Daaku Maharaaj’.

Mirai OTT release date: When will the movie stream online? Mirai will begin streaming on JioHotstar from Friday, October 10. The Telugu movie will be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The Hindi-speaking fans may have to wait a little longer for Mirai to be released in a Hindi-dubbed version online.

Announcing the release date for the movie, the OTT platform wrote on X: “Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. Mirai, India’s own superhero, is coming to your home, Streaming from October 10.”

Mirai Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai earned a total gross of ₹142.44 crore worldwide, with ₹32.8 crore collected overseas.

At the Indian box office, the Telugu movie minted a net of ₹93.28 crore.

About Mirai Mirai is a Telugu-language fantasy action movie directed and written by Karthik Gattamneni. It is set in a richly imagined mythological-futuristic universe. At its heart is Vedha, a powerful warrior tasked with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures once held by Emperor Ashoka.

These ancient texts are said to hold the power to turn humans into gods. Standing in Vedha’s way is the Black Sword, a fearsome faction led by the villainous Mahabir Lama, who seeks to harness this divine power for destruction.