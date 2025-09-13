Mirai OTT release: When and where to watch Teja Sajja’s fantasy epic after its theatrical run

Mirai OTT release: After the massive success of HanuMan, Telugu star Teja Sajja is returning with yet another superhero spectacle. His latest outing, Mirai, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, promises to deliver a big-screen fantasy experience filled with VFX-heavy action and mythological undertones.

What Mirai Is About At the heart of Mirai lies a mystical celestial weapon — a divine staff said to awaken only when destiny calls for it. Teja Sajja plays a reluctant hero who becomes the chosen wielder of this power, rising to protect humanity against dark forces.

The film also stars Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, with Manchu Manoj stepping in as the antagonist who locks horns with Sajja.

Theatrical Release Date Originally scheduled for September 5, Mirai was pushed back by a week due to extensive VFX work. The fantasy actioner will now hit theatres on September 12, releasing in eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be available in both 2D and 3D formats.

When Will Mirai Release On OTT? Industry sources confirm that JioHotstar has bagged the digital streaming rights to Mirai. Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to arrive on OTT around eight weeks after its cinema release. That means fans can look forward to watching it on JioHotstar by early November.

Music And Scale The soundtrack has been composed by Gowra Hari, who also worked on HanuMan. With large-scale visuals, stylised action choreography and a myth-meets-modern superhero storyline, Mirai is already being touted as one of the year’s most ambitious Telugu releases.

Meanwhile, on Day 1 at the box office, the film earned an estimated ₹12 crore across all languages on its opening day.

