Miranda Priestly orders ‘we have work to do' as The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser drops, tickets go live - Details inside

“Pull yourself together, we have work to do…" - That is how Miranda Priestley knocks at Andy Sachs' door in her signtaure style in the latest teaser for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. But it turns out it isn't just the iconic duo that have “work to do” – but all fans do too – as the tickets for the highly anticipated sequel are now up for grabs!

The sequel brings back Meryl Streep as the formidable Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, now navigating the decline of print journalism.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 tickets 20th Century Studios unveiled the second teaser for the upcoming film while announcing that tickets are now available for purchase. “The moment is here. Get tickets now to experience The Devil Wears Prada 2 only in theaters May 1,” read the video's caption.

Anne Hathaway — who plays the role of Andy Sachs in the movie — also shared the teaser on social media, writing: “Tickets? On sale now? Go.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date The film is set to release in theatres on 1 May 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie plot According to Variety, the sequel follows Priestly as she navigates her career during the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a powerful executive at a luxury group who controls the advertising revenue Priestly desperately needs.

The original 'The Devil Wears Prada' was both a critical and commercial success, earning USD 326 million worldwide, as per the American magazine.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast Apart from Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the film also features Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman reprising their roles. Bridgerton fame Simone Ashley will also star in the film. Kenneth Branagh will essay the role of Miranda’s husband in the film, Variety reported.