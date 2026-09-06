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'Mirzapur, Hanuman Ansh are not freak hits’: Anubhav Sinha on what box office is signalling

Anubhav Sinha has pointed to the contrasting box-office runs of Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh, saying their success deserves a closer look rather than being dismissed as an anomaly.

Anjali Thakur
Published6 Sep 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Anubhav Sinha says Bollywood should ‘watch carefully’ as Mirzapur and Hanuman Ansh succeed
Anubhav Sinha says Bollywood should ‘watch carefully’ as Mirzapur and Hanuman Ansh succeed
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The box office is throwing up two very different success stories, and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha believes the industry should pay closer attention.

Sinha has highlighted the theatrical performances of Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh, two films that arrived with vastly different circumstances but have both managed to attract audiences. While Mirzapur The Movie comes backed by an established streaming franchise, Hanuman Ansh began its theatrical run with a modest opening and a reported budget of just 2 crore.

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Sharing his thoughts on X, Sinha congratulated the Mirzapur team and pointed to what he believes could be a larger trend.

"Congratulations Team Mirzapur!!! Well done.

The Box Office is telling us all a story if we watch carefully. Mirzapur and Hanuman Ansh are not freak hits. It is easy to draw simplistic conclusions and dangerous too."

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His comments come as both films continue to generate attention for their box-office performances.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut urges fans to watch Hanuman Ansh: ‘Not a movie, it’s a satsang’

Hanuman Ansh turns a slow start into a 94-crore run

Hanuman Ansh had little indication of the success that was to follow when it opened in theatres. The film earned just 10 lakh on its first day but began gaining momentum after spending three weeks in cinemas.

By its 30th day, the film had collected 94 crore at the Indian box office and was on course to cross 100 crore by Sunday.

Its fourth weekend proved particularly significant, with the film earning 28 crore net in India. It subsequently held up on Monday before recording another notable jump on Tuesday.

Also Read | Ali Fazal surprises cinemagoers at Mirzapur: The Movie screening in Delhi, fans call it a 'goosebump moment'

On its 26th day, Hanuman Ansh registered a 54 per cent increase in collections and earned 8.50 crore net in India.

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That figure became particularly striking because Toxic A FairyTale for GrownUps collected 8.20 crore on the same day. The latter had a significantly wider theatrical footprint, running in five languages and on more than 1,500 additional screens compared with Hanuman Ansh.

Mirzapur The Movie makes an impact from day one

The trajectory of Mirzapur The Movie has been markedly different. The film entered theatres with the existing popularity of the Amazon Prime Video series behind it and recorded 24.75 crore on its opening day in India.

The spinoff, led by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Jitendra Kumar, delivered one of Bollywood's biggest openings for a non-star-led film.

Also Read | Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi's film beats Saiyaara

Its Friday numbers also put it ahead of recent sleeper successes including Saiyaara, which opened at 22 crore, and Awarapan 2, which recorded 21.50 crore.

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The film expands the Mirzapur universe while bringing back several familiar faces. Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the series. Jitendra Kumar plays Bablu Pandit, taking over the character from Vikrant Massey, while Ravi Kishan appears in a new role.

Two films, two very different audience journeys

The performances of the two films offer contrasting examples of how theatrical success can unfold. Mirzapur The Movie converted an established franchise's popularity into a strong opening, while Hanuman Ansh built its momentum gradually after starting with relatively low numbers.

Sinha, whose filmography includes Bheed, Thappad, Anek, Mulk and Assi, has urged the industry not to reduce such performances to a simple explanation.

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His argument is that the numbers themselves may be pointing towards something worth examining — rather than being dismissed as isolated or unexpected box-office anomalies.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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