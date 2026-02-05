Mirzapur release date out: Here's when you can catch Kaleen Bhaiya on big screen

The gritty underworld of Purvanchal, one of the most popular web series to be released in India, is officially releasing on the silver screen as ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’.

Makers have confirmed its transition from the small screen to a grand theatrical release in September this year.

Amazon MGM, in an Instagram post, announced the release date and said, “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September.”

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner, the movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed several key episodes of the original series.

The film is set to bring back Pankaj as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali as Guddu Pandit, Shweta as Gajgamini Gupta and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, despite Munna's death in the second season of the show.

About Mirzapur The story of Mirzapur revolves around a ruthless mafia don, Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi, who controls a lawless city in Uttar Pradesh, India.

The first season of the popular web series, which is now being turned into a movie, was released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video, followed by the second season in 2020, and the third in 2024.