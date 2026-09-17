Mirzapur: The Movie accused of smearing Maharana Pratap's legacy during gangster scene: Here’s what Delhi HC said

A song replacement could settle a dispute over Maharana Pratap's legacy in Mirzapur: The Movie. The filmmakers have sought permission to replace “Shoorveer” with background music during the climax.

The song was originally composed as a tribute to Maharana Pratap. Its use during a fictional gangster fight prompted Prashant Kumar Singh to approach the court. He argues that the scene could wrongly link the historical figure with criminals.

The Delhi High Court has directed the film certification board to decide within one week, according to LiveLaw. The decision will concern changes proposed by the production house, including the replacement of the song. The court has postponed the next hearing for a week.

The order does not itself approve the replacement or decide the petition's claims. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) must first examine the producer's application.

Singh's public interest petition seeks the removal or replacement of the track from the climax. It also raises a wider question about songs honouring historical and culturally important personalities.

The petition seeks guidelines to prevent their use from creating misleading links with criminal behaviour. These guidelines, it says, should also respect artistic and creative freedom.

According to Singh, the song's use hurts India's cultural legacy and changes its original meaning. He fears audiences could associate Maharana Pratap's legacy with fictional gangsters.

The producer's lawyer rejected any suggestion that the scene compared the gangsters with Maharana Pratap. The lawyer explained that the song was used during a fight between two groups. Nobody sings it in the scene belonging to Mirzapur: The Movie.

During the hearing, the judges questioned whether the song's use was appropriate. They said it did not appear “in good taste”.

“Have we come to a situation where we are revering violence?” the court asked.

However, the judges clarified that they were avoiding any observations on the petition's merits. Their oral comments, therefore, did not amount to a final decision against the filmmakers.

The bench comprised Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. It suggested that Singh had approached the Central Government for examination by the appropriate authority. The court said that the authority could better examine an issue concerning a work of art.

Mirzapur: The Movie – OTT release The petitioner's lawyer sought urgent attention because an OTT release of Mirzapur: The Movie was expected within four weeks. The lawyer feared the case could lose its practical purpose after that release.