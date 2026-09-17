Mirzapur: The Movie accused of smearing Maharana Pratap's legacy during gangster scene: Here’s what Delhi HC said

A song replacement could settle a dispute over Maharana Pratap's legacy in Mirzapur: The Movie. The filmmakers have sought permission to replace “Shoorveer” with background music during the climax.

The song was originally composed as a tribute to Maharana Pratap. Its use during a fictional gangster fight prompted Prashant Kumar Singh to approach the court. He argues that the scene could wrongly link the historical figure with criminals.

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The Delhi High Court has directed the film certification board to decide within one week, according to LiveLaw. The decision will concern changes proposed by the production house, including the replacement of the song. The court has postponed the next hearing for a week.

The order does not itself approve the replacement or decide the petition's claims. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) must first examine the producer's application.

Singh's public interest petition seeks the removal or replacement of the track from the climax. It also raises a wider question about songs honouring historical and culturally important personalities.

The petition seeks guidelines to prevent their use from creating misleading links with criminal behaviour. These guidelines, it says, should also respect artistic and creative freedom.

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According to Singh, the song's use hurts India's cultural legacy and changes its original meaning. He fears audiences could associate Maharana Pratap's legacy with fictional gangsters.

The producer's lawyer rejected any suggestion that the scene compared the gangsters with Maharana Pratap. The lawyer explained that the song was used during a fight between two groups. Nobody sings it in the scene belonging to Mirzapur: The Movie.

During the hearing, the judges questioned whether the song's use was appropriate. They said it did not appear “in good taste”.

“Have we come to a situation where we are revering violence?” the court asked.

However, the judges clarified that they were avoiding any observations on the petition's merits. Their oral comments, therefore, did not amount to a final decision against the filmmakers.

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The bench comprised Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. It suggested that Singh had approached the Central Government for examination by the appropriate authority. The court said that the authority could better examine an issue concerning a work of art.

Mirzapur: The Movie – OTT release The petitioner's lawyer sought urgent attention because an OTT release of Mirzapur: The Movie was expected within four weeks. The lawyer feared the case could lose its practical purpose after that release.

The board's lawyer confirmed that the producer had submitted Form III seeking changes. This application was made under Rule 31 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. The board promised a decision. The court indicated that replacing the song could fulfil the petition's demand.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.