Mirzapur: The Movie advance booking: Over 1 lakh ticket sold as Munna Bhaiya and gang returns to big screen

Mirzapur The Movie advance booking: Mirzapur The Movie is among the much-anticipated releases of this year. Rightly so, the film has sold more than 1 lakh tickets ever since advance booking opened. The film, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan, will release in theatres on September 4.

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Mirzapur The Movie advance booking for day 1 According to film tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has sold 1,09,593 tickets as of Wednesday in all languages, raking in a business of ₹3.03 crore. The film will release in Hindi and Telugu languages.

The Hindi version accounts for the maximum bookings, generating ₹3,03,13,180 from 1,09,442 tickets across 6,243 shows. The Telugu version contributed only ₹22,495 from 151 tickets across 36 shows. Overall, the film has sold 1,09,593 tickets via advance bookings across 6,279 shows.

Considering blocked seats, Mirzapur The Movie is eyeing an opening business of ₹4.85 crore.

Buzz around Mirzapur market wise The advance booking response for Mirzapur: The Movie (in all languages) remains strongest in Delhi, which recorded ₹60.7 lakh in gross collections. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at ₹51.67 lakh and Maharashtra at ₹45.32 lakh. Gujarat has contributed ₹27.36 lakh.

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Bihar and Rajasthan have recorded ₹16.06 lakh and ₹16.25 lakh, respectively. Among other regions with higher occupancy, Telangana leads at 21%. While Bihar is at 17% and Uttar Pradesh is at 14%.

The film has one more day to surge its advance booking ticket sales.

₹ 50 crore earning in opening weekend: Report Mirzapur The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.

It is expected to open on Friday with above average status, raking in ₹50 crore in the opening weekend. NDTV quoted trade expert Girish Wankhede saying, “Advance booking isn't all that high. It's just about average, we could say. Tickets are selling well. So for day one, my estimate is between ₹13 and ₹15 crore. In fact, it could be ₹12 to 15 crore.”

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The film is expected to miss out on family audience due to its content.

“Viewers are well aware that this series contains violence, profanity, and many scenes are not meant for the family audiences. In such a scenario, the film's ‘A' certificate could also affect its reach,” Wankhede explained, adding, “If the film's word of mouth is good, the weekend collection will be around ₹50 crore. That's my prediction. Due to the ‘A' certificate, a lot of family audiences won't come, and then, it's a 3-hour-17-minute film. So, the film needs a solid word of mouth to mint ₹50 crore in the opening weekend.”

Mirzapur: The Movie is currently relying on the success of the franchise.

It brings back such as fav favorites like Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) on the bigscreen.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.