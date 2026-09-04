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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi's film beats Awarapan 2, inching towards ₹25 cr mark

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Mirzapur The Movie starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, is likely to exceed box office predictions, earning more than 50 crore on its opening weekend. Check real time earnings before the night shows.

Sneha Biswas
Updated4 Sep 2026, 10:32 PM IST
Mirzapur The Movie has already beaten Awarapan 2 at the box office.
Mirzapur The Movie has already beaten Awarapan 2 at the box office.
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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Mirzapur The Movie opened in theatres on Friday on a positive note. The much-awaited film version of the popular web series is off to a good start at the box office, already beating Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 box office collection ( 21.50 crore) with just opening business.

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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1

Going by the early estimates, Mirzapur has earned 22.56 crore net from 10,537 showsacross India on day 1. The film is right on track as per box office predictions and might even surpass expectations for a non-star-ledfilm. The film is expected to rake in 50 crore on its opening weekend, as per film trade analysts.

Also Read | Mirzapur: The Movie advance booking: Over 1 lakh ticket sold ahead of release

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1

Mirzapur The Movie recorded an overall occupancy of 36.28% on Day 1. The film saw about 25.85% occupancy during the morning shows, which rose to 41.15% in the afternoon and peaked a little more to 41.85% in the evening. The night shows will decide the final box office number for its day 1.

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So far, Mirzapur The Movie's domestic gross collection is at 26.62 crore while net collection is 22.56 crore. However, these aren't the final figures and are subject to change after the night shows.

Also Read | Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 27: Neem Karoli Baba film races towards ₹70 cr mark

Occupancy and show count

Among all markets in India, the Delhi NCR region recorded the highest number of shows at 1,106, with an overall occupancy of 48% on Day 1. It is followed by Mumbai with 811 shows, though its overall occupancy stood at 24.3%. Ahmedabad recorded 499 shows with 42.7% occupancy, while Pune had 394 shows and 21.3% occupancy.

In terms of occupancy, Lucknow led with a strong 71% due to limited 213 shows. Similarly, Jaipur remained at 50% occupancy across 156 shows.

Meet the film cast

Mirzapur The Movie stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu. It introduces new characters including Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit and Ravi Kishan. Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi are among the returning characters from the hit show.

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Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment alongside co-producers Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sancilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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