Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi's film beats Awarapan 2, inching towards ₹25 cr mark

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Mirzapur The Movie opened in theatres on Friday on a positive note. The much-awaited film version of the popular web series is off to a good start at the box office, already beating Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 box office collection ( ₹21.50 crore) with just opening business.
Going by the early estimates, Mirzapur has earned ₹22.56 crore net from 10,537 showsacross India on day 1. The film is right on track as per box office predictions and might even surpass expectations for a non-star-ledfilm. The film is expected to rake in ₹50 crore on its opening weekend, as per film trade analysts.
Mirzapur The Movie recorded an overall occupancy of 36.28% on Day 1. The film saw about 25.85% occupancy during the morning shows, which rose to 41.15% in the afternoon and peaked a little more to 41.85% in the evening. The night shows will decide the final box office number for its day 1.
So far, Mirzapur The Movie's domestic gross collection is at ₹26.62 crore while net collection is ₹22.56 crore. However, these aren't the final figures and are subject to change after the night shows.
Among all markets in India, the Delhi NCR region recorded the highest number of shows at 1,106, with an overall occupancy of 48% on Day 1. It is followed by Mumbai with 811 shows, though its overall occupancy stood at 24.3%. Ahmedabad recorded 499 shows with 42.7% occupancy, while Pune had 394 shows and 21.3% occupancy.
In terms of occupancy, Lucknow led with a strong 71% due to limited 213 shows. Similarly, Jaipur remained at 50% occupancy across 156 shows.
Mirzapur The Movie stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu. It introduces new characters including Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit and Ravi Kishan. Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi are among the returning characters from the hit show.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment alongside co-producers Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.
Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sancilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.