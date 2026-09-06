Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Film crosses ₹60 crore in India after strong Saturday

Mirzapur The Movie earned 32.5 crore in Hindi on Saturday, taking its two-day India total to 60.35 crore. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer is now eyeing a 95 crore weekend.

Anjali Thakur
Updated6 Sep 2026, 01:23 PM IST
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Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal in a still from Mirzapur The Movie.
Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal in a still from Mirzapur The Movie.

Mirzapur The Movie maintained its strong momentum at the box office on Saturday, with the Pankaj Tripathi-led film crossing the 60 crore mark in India within two days of its theatrical release, according to Sacnilk.

The film, which marks the big-screen expansion of the popular Mirzapur franchise, recorded 32.5 crore in Hindi on Day 2, taking its reported India collection to 60.35 crore.

The film had opened at 27.85 crore across Hindi and Telugu cinemas worldwide, according to the figures cited in the report. Its overseas business is also expected to cross 15 crore within two days.

Mirzapur The Movie Day 2 box office collection

The film's Saturday performance is particularly notable as it followed the Janmashtami festivities on Friday. While films can see a moderation in footfall after a holiday-driven opening, Mirzapur The Movie recorded further growth on its second day.

Also Read | ‘Mirzapur’ returns to what made it special

The film is now heading into Sunday with expectations of another strong performance. Its weekend target is around 95 crore, according to the report.

The theatrical release has been one of the most anticipated transitions from India's streaming space to cinemas, with the franchise bringing its established characters and fan base to the big screen.

How Mirzapur performed on Day 1

Mirzapur The Movie opened at 24.75 crore on Friday, according to the reported India figures.

Its opening-day performance put it ahead of recent films such as Saiyaara, which collected 22 crore on its first day, and Awarapan 2, which recorded 21.50 crore.

The film's early box-office performance has been supported by strong audience interest in the franchise, reviews and reported houseful shows.

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What's driving Mirzapur The Movie?

The film continues the story established by the Mirzapur franchise, bringing characters including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit into a theatrical setting.

The central conflict revolves around the battle for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the power struggle and altering the existing equations.

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal lead the cast, alongside Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

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The film has also generated strong fan engagement outside theatres. Ali Fazal recently surprised moviegoers at a theatre in Delhi, where he interacted with audiences and thanked them for their response to the film and his character.

With Mirzapur The Movie already at 60.35 crore after two days, Sunday's numbers will determine whether the film can get close to its 95 crore weekend target.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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