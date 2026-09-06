Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Film crosses ₹60 crore in India after strong Saturday

Mirzapur The Movie maintained its strong momentum at the box office on Saturday, with the Pankaj Tripathi-led film crossing the ₹60 crore mark in India within two days of its theatrical release, according to Sacnilk.

The film, which marks the big-screen expansion of the popular Mirzapur franchise, recorded ₹32.5 crore in Hindi on Day 2, taking its reported India collection to ₹60.35 crore.

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The film had opened at ₹27.85 crore across Hindi and Telugu cinemas worldwide, according to the figures cited in the report. Its overseas business is also expected to cross ₹15 crore within two days.

Mirzapur The Movie Day 2 box office collection The film's Saturday performance is particularly notable as it followed the Janmashtami festivities on Friday. While films can see a moderation in footfall after a holiday-driven opening, Mirzapur The Movie recorded further growth on its second day.

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The film is now heading into Sunday with expectations of another strong performance. Its weekend target is around ₹95 crore, according to the report.

The theatrical release has been one of the most anticipated transitions from India's streaming space to cinemas, with the franchise bringing its established characters and fan base to the big screen.

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How Mirzapur performed on Day 1 Mirzapur The Movie opened at ₹24.75 crore on Friday, according to the reported India figures.

Its opening-day performance put it ahead of recent films such as Saiyaara, which collected ₹22 crore on its first day, and Awarapan 2, which recorded ₹21.50 crore.

The film's early box-office performance has been supported by strong audience interest in the franchise, reviews and reported houseful shows.

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What's driving Mirzapur The Movie? The film continues the story established by the Mirzapur franchise, bringing characters including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit into a theatrical setting.

The central conflict revolves around the battle for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the power struggle and altering the existing equations.

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Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal lead the cast, alongside Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

The film has also generated strong fan engagement outside theatres. Ali Fazal recently surprised moviegoers at a theatre in Delhi, where he interacted with audiences and thanked them for their response to the film and his character.

With Mirzapur The Movie already at ₹60.35 crore after two days, Sunday's numbers will determine whether the film can get close to its ₹95 crore weekend target.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.