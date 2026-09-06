Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi's film shatters expectations, beats Batwara 1947

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: The Mirzapur gang is ruling the big screen, recreating its success on the OTT. Starring Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and more, Mirzapur The Movie has already exceeded trade expectations, crossing the ₹50 crore mark in just two days after its release. After beating this year's Emraan Hashmi hit Aawarapan 2 on opening day, Mirzapur: The Movie has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 ( ₹54.18 crore).
On day 2, Mirzapur: The Movie earned a net of ₹31 crore from 11,256 shows in India. The film recorded a growth of about 20.4% from its previous day's earnings ( ₹25.75 crore).
The film was released in Hindi and Telugu languages. Hindi shows have remained the major contributor to the total collection. Continuing the pattern, Mirzapur: The Movie collected ₹30.75 crore from Hindi shows, with 51% occupancy across 11,090 shows on day 2.
The Telugu version earned ₹25 lakh with about 30% occupancy across 166 shows in the country.
With this, Mirzapur's India gross collection is at ₹68.20 crore, including the India net collections of ₹56.75 crore.
The film saw a positive start for a non-star film, minting ₹25.75 crore on its premiere day, September 5.
The film continues to bring the audience to the theatres, thanks to its fan following from the success of its three hit seasons on OTT.
On day 2, Mirzapur: The Film recorded an overall occupancy of 46.79%. Day 2 recorded 25.54% occupancy in the morning, followed by 55.38% in the afternoon and 59.46% in the evening. The night shows will further determine the fate of the film.
Overseas, the gangster saga has minted ₹6 crore on Day 2, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹10.25 crore. Its total worldwide gross collection is now ₹78.45 crore.
These are real-time data and are subject to change. The final figures will be revealed later.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.
The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.
Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal is seen in his iconic role as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are based on Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims now does it endorse them.