Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi's film shatters expectations, beats Batwara 1947

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: The Mirzapur gang is ruling the big screen, recreating its success on the OTT. Starring Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and more, Mirzapur The Movie has already exceeded trade expectations, crossing the ₹50 crore mark in just two days after its release. After beating this year's Emraan Hashmi hit Aawarapan 2 on opening day, Mirzapur: The Movie has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 ( ₹54.18 crore).

Advertisement

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2 On day 2, Mirzapur: The Movie earned a net of ₹31 crore from 11,256 shows in India. The film recorded a growth of about 20.4% from its previous day's earnings ( ₹25.75 crore).

The film was released in Hindi and Telugu languages. Hindi shows have remained the major contributor to the total collection. Continuing the pattern, Mirzapur: The Movie collected ₹30.75 crore from Hindi shows, with 51% occupancy across 11,090 shows on day 2.

The Telugu version earned ₹25 lakh with about 30% occupancy across 166 shows in the country.

With this, Mirzapur's India gross collection is at ₹68.20 crore, including the India net collections of ₹56.75 crore.

Advertisement

The film saw a positive start for a non-star film, minting ₹25.75 crore on its premiere day, September 5.

The film continues to bring the audience to the theatres, thanks to its fan following from the success of its three hit seasons on OTT.

Occupancy rates On day 2, Mirzapur: The Film recorded an overall occupancy of 46.79%. Day 2 recorded 25.54% occupancy in the morning, followed by 55.38% in the afternoon and 59.46% in the evening. The night shows will further determine the fate of the film.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, the gangster saga has minted ₹6 crore on Day 2, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹10.25 crore. Its total worldwide gross collection is now ₹78.45 crore.

Advertisement

These are real-time data and are subject to change. The final figures will be revealed later.

Also Read | ‘Mirzapur’ returns to what made it special

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal is seen in his iconic role as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

Disclaimer: All data used in this article are based on Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims now does it endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.