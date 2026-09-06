Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi film beats Main Vapas Aaunga, crosses ₹80 cr

Mirzapur The Movie continued its strong opening weekend on Sunday, with the Pankaj Tripathi-led film maintaining solid momentum and pushing past the reported India lifetime collections of several recent releases.

Mirzapur The Movie Day 3 Box Office Collection According to live box office figures available at 7 pm on Day 3, the film had collected ₹25.28 crore net on Sunday. Its total India net collection had consequently reached ₹83.03 crore, while the India gross stood at ₹99.13 crore. The final collections for the day are yet to be reported, meaning the film's opening weekend total could climb further

The performance has already taken Mirzapur The Movie past the reported India lifetime net collections of Alpha and Main Vaapas Aaunga. Bollywood Hungama lists Alpha's India lifetime net collection at ₹57.723 crore, while Main Vaapas Aaunga finished its run with an India net total of ₹65.306 crore.

Sunday's numbers were driven almost entirely by the Hindi version. By 8 PM, Mirzapur The Movie had collected ₹25.12 crore net in Hindi, accounting for the overwhelming majority of the day's business. The Telugu version contributed ₹16 lakh from a far smaller release.

The Hindi version was running across 9,482 shows, with an occupancy of 60 per cent based on the live figures. The Telugu version was playing in 128 shows and recorded 30 per cent occupancy.

The most striking trend on Sunday was the sharp increase in audience turnout as the day progressed.

Occupancy rates regionwise The Hindi 2D version had recorded an overall occupancy of 64.49 per cent. Morning shows began at 37.92 per cent, but the numbers climbed significantly during the afternoon, reaching 75.23 per cent. Evening occupancy rose further to 80.31 per cent, underlining the film's strong pull during the most commercially significant hours of the day.

The National Capital Region emerged as one of the film's strongest major markets, recording 72.3 per cent occupancy across 1,112 shows. Ahmedabad registered 64 per cent occupancy, followed by Pune at 60 per cent. Mumbai stood at 55.7 per cent.

Surat recorded a more modest 46 per cent occupancy, while Kolkata was at 47.3 per cent. The regional variation reflects the film's dependence on its established Hindi-speaking fan base, which has followed the Mirzapur franchise since its streaming debut.

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The Telugu version, meanwhile, continued to contribute on a considerably smaller scale. It recorded an overall occupancy of 32 per cent, with attendance rising through the day. Hyderabad reported 38.7 per cent occupancy across 54 shows, while Vizag-Visakhapatnam stood at 35.7 per cent from 20 shows.

Mirzapur The Movie's theatrical performance is being closely watched because it represents a major transition for the franchise. The film takes a popular streaming property to cinemas, bringing characters associated with the long-running crime drama to the big screen. The film was released in theatres on 4 September, with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal among the returning cast members.

Trade coverage had already pointed to the franchise's substantial popularity before release, while Film Information reported that the film opened to terrific houses and benefited from the strong following built by the original web series.

With the night shows still to be counted in Sunday's final tally, Mirzapur The Movie's opening weekend is not yet complete. But the live Day 3 figures suggest that the film has retained enough momentum to turn its first weekend into a significant start for a franchise making the jump from OTT to theatres.