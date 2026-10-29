Mirzapur The Movie OTT release date: When and where to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu's film online

Mirzapur The Movie OTT release date: After a successful run at the theatres, Mirzapur: The Movie is now heading towards its OTT release. Bringing back the Mirzapur gang, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, the film was released on September 4. It opened to positive reviews from fans and critics following the success of the web series.
Typically, films follow a standard 4-8 week gap between the theatrical release and OTT debut. This may vary, depending on films and their box office performance. As per the rule, Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to mark its online debut on October 30, 2026.
However, the makers of the film have not yet officially announced an OTT release date.
Mirzapur: The Movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video as the OTT giant acquired the digital rights of the film.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Sushant Singh, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.
The film grossed ₹339.83 crore as its lifetime earnings, as per film tracker Sancilk.
Mirzapur The Movie recently topped IMDb's decade-long Indian series chart. It was said to be the most consistent release on the list of popular Indian streaming series over the past ten years, securing a spot on the platform's annual Top 10 chart nine times since its release.
Titled "10 Years of Streaming in India - An IMDb Report 2026", the list ranked the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series for each year, starting from 2016 to 2026. It covered 110 chart positions and 64 unique titles.
The rankings were based on IMDb page views and not actual streaming viewership on OTT.
Reacting to the recent milestone, Ali Fazal said, “It’s honestly quite overwhelming and emotional to see the kind of love Mirzapur continues to receive. When we started this journey, we knew we were creating something special, but none of us could have predicted the scale at which the show and its characters would connect with people.”
The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.