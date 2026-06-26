'Mirzapur The Movie' teaser sparks 'Sachiv Ji' memes as Jitendra Kumar returns as Bablu Pandit

The first teaser for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has finally been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse into what promises to be a high-octane return to the violent and politically charged world of Purvanchal.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' teaser OUT The upcoming Hindi-language action crime thriller, based on the hugely popular streaming series Mirzapur, will explore events preceding the original show's narrative while reuniting several fan-favourite characters.

The teaser opens with Kaleen Bhaiya, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, holding a flaming pot and delivering a sombre reflection on the challenges of raising a capable heir. Moments later, Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, appears in a rugged avatar as he prepares for battle, loading his weapon in a scene that sets the tone for the action-heavy preview.

However, one of the teaser's biggest reveals comes with the return of Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu, whose character became one of the defining figures of the original series. His reappearance immediately generated excitement among fans, many of whom had long speculated about the possibility of revisiting the character's story.

The teaser then transitions to expansive desert landscapes, featuring a convoy of white SUVs traversing sand dunes before cutting to a brutal action sequence inside a desert encampment. The scenes depict intense combat, knife attacks and graphic violence, underscoring the franchise's trademark gritty aesthetic.

As the narrative shifts back to the city, Kaleen Bhaiya delivers one of the teaser's most memorable lines: "Sare praja ko mar denge toh raaj kispe karenge" (If we kill all our subjects, who will we rule over?).

Another major surprise in the teaser is the return of Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, a character whose death in the original series marked one of its most significant turning points. Newly released character posters further highlight Bablu's comeback, depicting him armed and seemingly prepared for another violent chapter in the Mirzapur universe.

Internet reactions to the teaser The release of the teaser has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with fans expressing both excitement and scepticism about the decision to produce a prequel film rather than continue the storyline established in the third season of the streaming series.

Also Read | Will Amazon Prime Video discontinue Mirzapur?

One viewer wrote, "They went with a spinoff instead of continuing the Season 3 story 🤦 Ladies & Gentlemen, welcome to the YRF'fication of #Mirzapur (sic)."

Another praised the teaser's editing style, commenting, “What happened to these Bollywood editors suddenly? We are getting back-to-back good teaser cuts. First Mirzapur, then Chauhaan and now Prahaar. All of them look good and powerful in their own way (sic).”

The return of Jitendra Kumar also became a major talking point, with one fan posting, "Wait what, Jeetu bhaiya in Mirzapur ?? (sic)"

Not all reactions were positive. One viewer criticised the project's direction, writing, "It’s a pointless spinoff of Mirzapur series for big screen, instead of moving the story ahead, it’s kinda summary of 3 seasons in film-format. From the looks of it, it looks like a cash-grab technique. Despite, #Mirzapur was a hit series, this movie will not work on box office. Don’t think people will spend money to watch something they have already watched and in much better way (sic)."

Meanwhile, many fans responded with humour to Jitendra Kumar's appearance, referencing his popular role in Panchayat. Social media posts included comments such as, "sachiv ji ko mirzapur transfer kar diya kya 😭😭 (sic)", "Dekh raha hai binod sachiv ji kaise gunda gardi ki line mei aa gaye😂😂 (sic)", "Sachiv ji ka transfer phulera se Direct mirzapur 😂😅 (sic)", and "Plan B of sachiv ji after losing election in panchayat polls (sic)".

View full Image View full Image Mirzapur teaser reactions.

Others celebrated the return of Divyenndu's iconic character, with one fan declaring, "Munna bhaiya! Character soo goated that they made a prequel (sic)."

More about the film Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.