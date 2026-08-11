Mirzapur trailer reactions: Fans call it ‘absolute banger’, praise Munna Bhaiya’s comeback

The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie has received an enthusiastic response from fans on X, with viewers praising the film’s larger scale, intense action, familiar characters and the return of the franchise’s signature “bhaukaal”.
The big-screen adaptation brings several popular characters from the Mirzapur universe back into the story, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma lead the cast, with Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan and other familiar faces also featuring in the film.
Watch the trailer here:
Fans were particularly excited by Munna Bhaiya’s return, with one user writing, “Character so GOATED ki uske comeback ke liye poori film banani pad gayi 🗿 (sic).”
Another fan referenced the franchise’s long-running conflicts, writing, “Whatever happened back there, this time the count is going to be on the big screen.. I am super excited #Mirzapur (sic).”
Munna Bhaiya was again singled out by viewers, with one reaction reading, “once again munna bhaiya stole the whole limelight of #MirzapurTheMovie trailer , absolute banger of a trailer (sic).”
The trailer’s tone and action also drew strong praise. One viewer called it “What an absolute BEAST of a trailer. Dialogue is pure dynamite & every character is GOAT-tier. This is exactly how you cut a trailer, keeping the true soul & raw madness of the show 100% intact (sic).”
Another fan described the return of the franchise’s central power struggle as, “The gaddi war is back! 🔥👑 Mirzapur on the big screen is going to be absolute madness. The trailer looks intense, raw and full of that classic Mirzapur vibe. 4 September can’t come soon enough! 🎬🔥 (sic).”
Ravi Kishan’s performance also caught the attention of viewers. One fan wrote, “Bro is literally everywhere 🫡🔥 Just watched the Mirzapur movie trailer looks absolutely BANGER! 💥 And Ravi Kishan’s acting comes as Suprise🔥🔥 This is going to be WILD! 👀 (sic).”
The anticipation was summed up by another viewer, who wrote, “The wait is finally over. Mirzapur: The Movie trailer is out now! The scale, action and bhaukaal are on another level. Seeing Munna Bhaiya, Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu back is pure nostalgia. “Gaddi na toh viraasat se milti hai, na siyasat se. Milti hai toh sirf aur sirf baahubal se aur tikti hai darr pe.” (sic)”
With fans already describing the trailer as a “riot” and an “absolute banger”, anticipation is now building for the film’s scheduled 4 September release.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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