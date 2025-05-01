Misha Agarwal death: Taapsee Pannu heartbroken as content creator dies by suicide over losing followers online

Misha Agarwal died two days before her 25th birthday. She was a content creator and also the owner of her brand, Mish Cosmetics.

Sneha Biswas
Published 1 May 2025
Taapsee Pannu reacts as content creator Misha Agarwal dies by suicide at 24.
Popular content creator Misha Agarwal died last month leaving many on the internet shocked. While her family did not initially reveal the cause of her death, recently her elder sister, Mukta Agrawal, shared that she was upset after losing her follower count on Instagram.

Misha Agarwal died due to suicide

Sharing a screenshot of Misha’s wallpaper, Mukta revealed that the late creator aimed to hit the 1 million mark.

Mukta wrote, “Her phone wallpaper says everything. Her only aim of life.”

She added, "My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless. Since April, she had been deeply depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying, 'Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will be over."

Her note added, “I reminded her of her talents, her LLB degree, and her preparation for PCSJ, telling her that she'll become a judge one day and doesn't need to worry about her career."

“I urged her to let go of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever. Tragically, she became so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated,” she revealed Misha died by suicide.

Taapsee on Misha Agarwal's death

Reacting to the news, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu wrote on Instagram, "This is something I long feared seeing the obsession of a lot of people around. Fear that a day will come the numbers here will overpower the love to live”.

The heartbroken Dunki actor also said, "Fear that the desperate need of virtual love will blind u towards the real love around you. And this instant gratification and validation of likes n comments will overtake the degrees which make u worth much more. It’s heartbreaking to see this."

Who was Misha Agarwal?

Misha was 24. She died 2 days before turning 25.

Her family shared the news of her death via a statement: “Our loss is unimaginable. We have no words.”

Misha also had a brand, Mish Cosmetics under her.

 
First Published: 1 May 2025
