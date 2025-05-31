Miss India Nandini Gupta out from Miss World 2025 race, finishes in top 20

The 72nd edition of Miss World is currently underway at Hyderabad’s HITEX Exhibition Centre. While it’s a proud moment for India to host the prestigious event, however, the bejewelled crown will not be coming home this year. Nandini Gupta, Miss India 2025, is out of the race now after making it to the Top 20.

Nandini Gupta out of Miss World 2025 race The hosts announced the top 2 contestants from continents, making it to the Top 8.

Like every year, 108 contestants were competing out of which the top 10 contestants from each of the four continents were picked. Next, the Top 5 of each of the four continents were announced.

After announcing the Top 20, the hosts unveiled the top two contestants from each continent who made it to the Top 8. While it did not include Nandini, Miss Philippines and Miss Thailand from Asia secured their spots.

Nandini Gupta at Miss World 2025 Earlier, Nandini Gupta secured her spot as one of the four continental winners at the 72nd Miss World. She earned this honour by excelling in the Top Model Challenge segment. Joining her were Jasmine Gerhardt (Miss Ireland) representing Europe, Selma Kamanya (Miss Namibia) from Africa, and Aurelie Joachim (Miss Martinique) for the Americas and Caribbean.

Nandini Gupta was crowned Miss World India at the Femina Miss World 2023 event which took place in April 2023. She represented Rajasthan at the event along with participants from 29 states (and Delhi) and a collective representative for all Union Territories, making it a total of 30 participants.

At the finale, Gupta wore a stunning gown, designed by a Vietnamese fashion designer. It symbolises the River Ganges.

In a social media post, she revealed: "The design pays homage to the supernatural beauty of water and light. Ganga is not merely a river but a divine embodiment of purification, renewal, and the sacred link between heaven and earth."

Designer Nguyen Tien Truyen has said to combine two ever-moving, ever-changing forces, water and light for the gown.