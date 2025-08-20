Miss Universe 2025: In a first, Nadeen Ayoub from Palestine to enter beauty pageant

For the first time in the beauty pageant's history, Palestine will have a representation at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, Nadeen Ayoub.

Miss Universe 2025 is set to take place this November in Pak Kret, Thailand.

Nadeen took to Instagram to share the news: “I am honoured to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe.”

“Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title—but with a truth,” she said, adding that as Palestine endures heartbreak—especially in Gaza—she carries the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced.

“I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering—we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us,” Nadeen wrote.

In a separate post, Nadeen said that wearing the Miss Universe sash “is an honour and a responsibility.”

“It carries the weight of generations, the dreams of our daughters, and the strength of a homeland still standing with grace,” she said.

“This is for every Palestinian who rises despite the odds. For every child who deserves a life of peace, dignity, and possibility. I walk with you. I speak for you. I carry Palestine in my heart and across every stage I step onto,” she added.

About Nadeen Ayoub Nadeen Ayoub is a Dubai-based fitness coach and nutrition consultant. In 2022, she won the title of Miss Earth Water at the Miss Earth pageant in Manila.

Nadeen was also the first woman to represent Palestine at that event, which is considered one of the four major international beauty pageants, alongside Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss International.

She was crowned Miss Palestine in 2022.